In 2024 Hero Electric Eddy or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Electric Eddy or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Eddy vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Jupiter Brand Hero Electric TVS Price ₹ 72,000 ₹ 73,340 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -