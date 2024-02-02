Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEddy vs Jupiter

Hero Electric Eddy vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Hero Electric Eddy or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Eddy vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Jupiter
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 72,000₹ 73,340
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
72,00073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,6346,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Jupiter Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Pleasure Plus

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
    This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
    21 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    View all
     