Hero Electric Eddy vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Electric Eddy or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Eddy vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Avenis
BrandHero ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 72,000₹ 86,700
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,6341,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
72,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,6346,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6252,199

