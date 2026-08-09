In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Eddy vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-