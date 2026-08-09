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Hero Electric Eddy vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Eddy vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Revolt rv300
BrandHero ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 72,000₹ 94,999
Range85 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.54 Kwh60 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Eddy Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm225 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
60 kg101 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me HeadlampsRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.54 Kwh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63494,999
Ex-Showroom Price
72,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6252,041

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