In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Eddy vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-