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HomeCompare BikesEddy vs Racer [2020-2024]

Hero Electric Eddy vs Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]

In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Eddy vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Racer [2020-2024]
BrandHero ElectricOdysse Electric
Price₹ 72,000₹ 76,000
Range85 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.54 Kwh28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
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Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Eddy Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionSpring loaded hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me HeadlampsAnti Acceleration Lock
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.54 Kwh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63476,000
Ex-Showroom Price
72,00076,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,633

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