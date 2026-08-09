In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Eddy vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|85 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-