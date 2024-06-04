HT Auto
Hero Electric Eddy vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Hero Electric Eddy or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Eddy vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy Accelero plus
BrandHero ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 72,000₹ 55,200
Range85 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
60 kg86 kg
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.54 Kwh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,63458,561
Ex-Showroom Price
72,00055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6343,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,258

