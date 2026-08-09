Eddy vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eddy M-5 Brand Hero Electric Komaki Price ₹ 72,000 ₹ 99,000 Range 85 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 1.54 Kwh - Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -

In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.