In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Eddy vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|85 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|1.48 Kwh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|2 Hours 45 Minutes