In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Eddy vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|85 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hours