In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Eddy vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-