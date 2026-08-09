In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Eddy vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-