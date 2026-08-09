In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Eddy vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-