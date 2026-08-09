In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Eddy vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-