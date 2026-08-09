In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Eddy vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-