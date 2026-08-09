In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Eddy vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-