In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Legender
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours