In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Gracy
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours