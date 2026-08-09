In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Dash vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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