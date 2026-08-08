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Hero Electric Dash vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Dash vs O3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dash O3
BrandHero ElectricWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 50,000₹ 55,900
Range60 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V-
Charging Time--

Filters
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Dash Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Kerb Weight
77 Kg43 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge70 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Magnesium Alloy Wheels, Phone Holder, Bottle Holder-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah1.15 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00060,847
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00055,900
RTO
03,354
Insurance
01,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,307

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