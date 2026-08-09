In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.