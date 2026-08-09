In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours