In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less