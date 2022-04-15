Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDash vs Ujaas eGo T3

Hero Electric Dash vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ujaas eGo T3
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge100 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00059,724
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00059,724
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,283

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh).
    2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
    15 Apr 2022
    Hero has introduced the latest Euro-5-compliant XPulse 200 4V in Turkey.&nbsp;
    Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in Turkey along with Dash 110, 125 scooters
    21 Jun 2022
    L – R in the image - Sir Ralf Speth, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Mr. Daniel Meyer and Ms. Marie So.
    TVS Motor to foray into e-bike space, buys majority stake in EGO Movement
    17 Sept 2021
    Google Maps will now work with the dashboard view on Apple’s CarPlay screens
    Google reintroduces Google Maps, adds Apple CarPlay Dashboard support
    11 Aug 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     