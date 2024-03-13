In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Dash vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-