In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Dash vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-