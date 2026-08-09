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HomeCompare BikesDash vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Electric Dash vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Dash vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dash Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 50,000₹ 73,340
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Dash Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
77 Kg107 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Magnesium Alloy Wheels, Phone Holder, Bottle HolderEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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