In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less