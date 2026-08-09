In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.