In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.