In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.