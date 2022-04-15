HT Auto

Hero Electric Dash vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dash Mitra
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 50,000₹ 73,999
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Kerb Weight
77 Kg58 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Magnesium Alloy Wheels, Phone Holder, Bottle Holder-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00082,026
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00073,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,763

