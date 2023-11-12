Saved Articles

Hero Electric Dash vs Techo Electra Neo

In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00041,557
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00041,557
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,074893

