In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.