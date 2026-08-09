In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|60 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours