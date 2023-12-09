In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less