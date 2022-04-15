In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less