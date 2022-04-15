In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less