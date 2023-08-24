In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less