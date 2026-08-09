In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|60 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.