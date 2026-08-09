In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|60 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)