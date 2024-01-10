In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at 49,781 (ex-showroom price). Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less