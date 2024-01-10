In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less