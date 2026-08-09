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Hero Electric Dash vs Lectrix LXS 2.0

In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dash Lxs 2.0
BrandHero ElectricLectrix
Price₹ 50,000₹ 84,999
Range60 km/charge98 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V2.3 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Dash Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
77 Kg100 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W1.2 kW
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Magnesium Alloy Wheels, Phone Holder, Bottle Holder-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah2.3 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00088,844
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00084,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,845
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,909

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