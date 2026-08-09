In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.