In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Xone Price starts at 45,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Xone has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less