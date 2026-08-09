In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
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