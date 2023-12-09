In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less