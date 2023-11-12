In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less