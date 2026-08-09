In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|S1
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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