Hero Electric Dash vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Dash
Hero Electric Dash
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge75 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
50,00072,818
Ex-Showroom Price
50,00072,818
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,565

